Mughal road closed for traffic as heavy rains trigger landslides

Poonch: Authorities on Thursday closed the historic Mughal road for vehicular traffic after incessant rains triggered landslides.

Reports reaching GNS said that the thoroughfare was blocked following heavy landslides which occurred at Poshana leading to the closure of the road.

District Traffic Incharge (DTI) Poonch Niyaz Ahmad said that landslides occurred at Poshana.

“Concerned authorities has been informed about it to clear the road. The traffic will be restored once the road will be cleared from the landslides,” he said.

The Mughal road is connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts with Shopian of south Kashmir.

