New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday gave its nod to a bill which seeks to penalise the practice of instant triple talaq by a voice vote.

Several amendments moved by the Opposition were defeated.

The clause in the bill which criminalises the practice with a jail term of upto three years for the husband was passed by a division of 302 in favour and 78 against.@PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print