Srinagar: Authorities on Thursday suspended traffic on Srinagar Leh highway following landslides at several places on the road.

An official said that incessant rains have led to landslides at various places on Srinagar-Leh highway resulting in blockade of the road.

He said that the Traffic movement will remain suspended for today till clearance of landslides.

