Fire Mishap: Injured woman succumbs in GMC Jammu, death toll 2

Poonch: A woman who suffered serious burn injuries succumbed in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu after battling for life for six days.

A police officer told GNS that the woman namely Tazeem Akthar wife of Altaf Ahmad succumbed to injuries today wee hours at GMC Jammu.

After completion of all the legal medco formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs for last rites, he said.

On Tuesday, Rashid Ahmad son of Hakim Din of Salwah, Mendhar succumbed to injuries in GMC Jammu.

Rashid along with Tazeem Akthar and his son Zaheer Ahmad were injured critically after fire broke out inside a kitchen of a residential house at Salwah area of Mendhar in Poonch district due to gas leakage on July 20.

The injured were later shifted to Government Medical College Jammu for specialized treatment; however, Rashid breathed his lost on Tuesday while Tazeem succumbed today after battling for life for six days.

