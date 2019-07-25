Few hours of downpour exposes claims of flood preparedness in Kashmir: Tarigami

Veshu Nallah in Kulgam needs immediate flood-control measures to mitigate threat downstream



Srinagar: A few hours of downpour on Thursday once again exposed the hollow claims of flood preparedness in Kashmir, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said.

He said that a spell of heavy showers in the morning caused water-logging in many places in the Valley and capital Srinagar city as well. Several localities in the city were submerged in rainwater on Thursday.

Veshu Nallah in Kulgam district, one of the high-gradient tributaries in the upstream of Jhelum River needs immediate flood-control measures to mitigate the threat downstream. To reduce to velocity of floodwaters and slow down and stagger the flood peak of the Veshu during high magnitude floods which results in the flooding of the south Kashmir and downstream, it is necessary to take appropriate measures in the entire Veshu basin, particularly in the mountainous watersheds.

For short-term and long-term flood mitigation in Kulgam district, it is important to identify on priority various engineering and non-engineering measures to reduce the risk of the people and infrastructure in the district to flooding. Any flood control and mitigation measures for Veshu nallah will have inter-alia ameliorating impacts on the flood scenario at Sangam and downstream in the Jhelum basin.

There is possibility of construction of a dam or cascade of barrages just downstream of the Aharbal fall, to mitigate the flood situation not in the district, but in Kashmir. The construction of concrete/earthen levee on both sides of the Veshu nallah is a necessary long-term flood protection measure for reducing the risk of the people living in the district to flooding.

However, a short term measure, the river training works in the form of laying out crate wires, stone pitching, spurs, retaining walls etc are immediately required along the vulnerable sections of the nallah, where breaches have been observed in the recent flooding. This is required to protect the adjoining villages that are vulnerable to flooding due to the likely breach or change of river course.

There is also need for launching massive afforestation programs in the district through Forest Department involving panchayats, schools and other relevant agencies.

We hope these measures will be taken on priority as even a day’s rainfall brings Kashmir on the brink of floods.

