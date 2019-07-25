Female suicide bomber kills six in attack on Mogadishu mayor’s office

A suicide bomber has seriously injured the mayor of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six other people, BBC reported.

The female bomber blew herself up inside the office of Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman during a security meeting.

Militant group al-Shabab says it carried out the attack, hoping to target the new UN special envoy to Somalia, James Swan, a US citizen, the report said.

But he had met the mayor earlier, leaving before the blast occurred.

It is unclear how the bomber managed to enter the heavily guarded building.

The victims, five men and one woman, were all government officials, Information Minister Dahir Mohamud Gelle told the BBC.

