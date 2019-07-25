Effect of pellet guns will be felt for generations: Bar association to HC

Srinagar: J&K High Court on Wednesday was told by the Bar Association Kashmir that for upholding the State’s interests, “we cannot use bombs and tanks against our own people.”

Senior counsel Zaffar Shah argued before the court that the use of pellet guns against people was having serious ramifications. “Here the problem is that we don’t follow procedures which need to be adopted on ground for crowd control and maintaining peace, rather the State is using disproportionate force resulting in more alienation,” Shah said.

He asked what would be the state’s response to a demonstration on the streets of Srinagar when it involved no damage to public property.

Shah said that pellet guns had devastated thousands of lives in Kashmir and people, particularly youths, have lost their eyesight and suffered grievous bodily injuries. “The effect of this lethal weapon is going to be felt for generations together,” Shah said.

The counsel while trying to explain the effect of pellet gun told the court that the gun does not hit just one person but its small lead pellets are scattered in different directions causing injuries to many, including bystanders and those observing from a distance.

He said that for the use of any lethal weapon during a protest demonstration or for crowd control, there needs to be an appropriate order from the senior magistrate.

He stated that the Standard Operating Procedure of 2010 did not have any provision for tackling stone-pelting. “After this was questioned in the Supreme Court in 2016, a new SOP was formulated wherein a new provision for stone-pelting was included,” he said.

The counsel submitted that the committee constituted to find an alternative for pellet guns had not yet submitted its report. “The use of pellet guns is not fair for crowd control in Kashmir,” he said.

The counsel concluded by asking, “If I’m shot dead or injured badly, is there someone who is going to be held accountable?”

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar after hearing the counsel remarked that stone-pelters come out in support of militants and by doing so compel the state to use force.

The court will again hear the matter for arguments on Thursday.

