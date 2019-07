Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Shopian Owais Ahmad on Thursday suspended 24 employees for unauthorised absence from duties.

An official said that DC also issued a show-cause notice to nine other employees for remaining absent from their duties.

The official said that the DC along with Assistant Commissioner revenue visited different offices in the district and found several employees absent. The DC ordered suspension of 24 employees and asked them to explain their position within 2 days.

