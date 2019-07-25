Counsel for policemen accused of killing Wamiq Farooq given ‘last opportunity’ to appear in court

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Wednesday granted “last opportunity” to the counsel for the policemen accused of killing teenager Wamiq Farooq in Srinagar during the 2010 uprising, to appear in court for the case hearing.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal passed the direction after observing that the counsel for the accused has not been present for the last three hearings of the case.

Aijaz Ahmad, counsel for the petitioner, Wamiq’s father Farooq Ahmad Khan, said in the court that Wamiq was a Class 7 student who was playing carrom along with three boys in Gani Memorial Stadium when suddenly a white-colour gypsy appeared and police personnel, one of them identified as Sub Inspector Abdul Khaliq, fired a tear gas shell towards the boys which hit Wamiq on the back of his head.

“Parts of his brain lay scattered on the ground. The boy was taken to SKIMS hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad argued that at that point of time there was no law and order problem in the area and witnesses had already testified to this in court.

Ahmad said that Wamiq’s father went to Police Station Nowhatta to lodge an FIR but the police refused. Instead, an FIR, No 12/2010, was registered against the deceased Wamiq Farooq for stone-pelting offences.

On February 11, 2010, Wamiq’s father filed a complaint before Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, after which the court directed SSP Srinagar to investigate the case in light of contentions raised in the complaint.

“The SSP in his report submitted that the incident took place after retaliatory action from the police. Thereafter, another report was filed by the SP East wherein he submitted that a departmental inquiry had been initiated and SI Abdul Khaliq was placed under suspension,” Ahmad told the court.

He further said that on May 11, 2010, the CJM Srinagar directed for a magisterial inquiry under Section 202 CrPC and on May 2, 2011, the court noted that the investigating officer had miserably failed to investigate the case.

Counsel Ahmad submitted that since 2010, when the killing took place, no trial has been conducted against the accused policemen. “The accused are out on bail,” he said.

Ahmad appealed to the court to urgently hear the case and ensure that justice is delivered to the victim family.

The court will again hear the matter on Monday.

