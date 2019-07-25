Committed to addressing all issues with Pak bilaterally: GoI

New Delhi: The Government of India (GoI) on Wednesday said it wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and was committed to addressing all outstanding issues bilaterally, but added that the onus is on Islamabad to create a terror-free environment.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India has asked Pakistan to take “credible and irreversible” steps to end cross-border terrorism and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in territory under its control.

Till then, he said, India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to all attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration and supporting cover fire by Pakistan forces.

He said that as a result of the government’s persistent efforts, there is enhanced concern in the international community over terrorism emanating from Pakistan, including the continuing activities of internationally designated terrorist entities such as Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Many terrorist entities and individuals who find shelter in Pakistan and are also engaged in terrorism against India have been proscribed by the United Nations (UN), the European Union and other countries,” Muraleedharan said.

—PTI

