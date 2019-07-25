Artificial breeding centre at Shopian in crisis

Shopian: The artificial breeding station (ABS) at Shirmal Shopian, which supplies material for artificial breeding of livestock to 52 sub-centres in different areas of district Shopian, lacks all facilities, including its own building, vehicles, lab equipment, and other infrastructure.

Due to the lack of a vehicle, a veterinary ambulance is being used to distribute the supplies.

Shopian district, according to official data, has seventy-thousand livestock excluding goats and sheep. For a region so dependent on animal husbandry, the lack of lab equipment such as microscopes and other material related to artificial breeding, creates many problems.

“We don’t have microscopes here, so we fail to assess the quality of sperms, which on occasions leads to failure of the breeding process,” a doctor posted at the station said.

Veterinary doctors say that artificial breeding is the backbone of animal husbandry. If there is no artificial breeding station, there will be no new births in livestock.

Another challenge faced by officials of this breeding station is the lack of its own building. They said there is no space to put the material used at the station.

A senior employee told Kashmir Reader that lack of a vehicle for supplying breeding material to the station’s 52 sub-centres is a big hindrance in the functioning of the station.

“For a long while now we have been using the ambulance of the animal husbandry hospital for supplying breeding material, but that is an out of the way process and a further problem is that the ambulance is not manufactured to suit our purpose,” he said.

Lack of sufficient cryocan is another problem faced by the employees of the breeding station, he said.

Officials from the animal husbandry department said that if the problems at the station are solved, it will be a big help in reviving this important but declining industry in Shopian district.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian Owais Ahmad did not respond when contacted for his comments.

