6-year-old boy drowns into nallah, torrential rains damage several houses, standing crops in Lolab

SRINAGAR: A 6-year-old boy drowned after slipped into a Nallah amid heavy rains at Harden, Sever area of Khurhama in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

Reports reaching GNS said that the boy Burhan Ahmad Malla (6) son of Aijaz Ahamd Malla, of Sever, Harden in Khurhama, Lolab slipped into the nallah today afternoon during heavy rains.

Soon after the incident, the family and neighbours immediately removed him to nearby by PHC where he was declared dead by the doctors.

A police officer also confirmed the death of the boy due to drowning.

Meanwhile, reports said that the torrential rains damaged several residential houses and standing crops in several parts of Lolab.

