3 more deaths due to lightning reported in J’khand, toll 15

Ranchi: Three more deaths due to lightning strikes have been reported in Jharkhand, taking the toll in the state to 15, a senior police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 12 people were killed by lightning in four districts of the state – six in Jamtara and two each in Dumka, Pakur and Ramgarh.

According to the officer, two farmers – Vijay Verma (26) and Santoshi Paswan (35) – died in separate incidents of lightning strikes on Wednesday in Giridih district.

Both of them were working in their fields.

In Palamu district, 56-year-old Aditya Dubey, who took shelter under a tree due to heavy rain, was also struck by lightning, he said.

In neighbouring Bihar, too, 39 people have died across a dozen districts due to lightning.

