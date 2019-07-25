2 OGWs arrested in Bandipora: Police

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have arrested two overground workers (OGWs) on Thursday facilitating infiltration and providing logistic support to the militants in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Police in a statement said that the Bandipora police along with Army 27 RR arrested two OGWs and recovered arms and ammunition and other incriminating material from their possession.

Police have identified the duo as Mohd Saleem Gojer Banyia son of Abdul Aziz Banyia and Mohd Iqbal Khatana son of Mohd Ismail Khatana resident of Jhandhi Dhara, Rajouri.

“In this regard a case FIR No. 80/2019 under section 7/25 Arms Act has been registered and investigation taken up,” police said.

According to SSP Bandipora, they were arrested during a CASO in Turkpora village in Bandipora after specific information.

