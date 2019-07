Baramulla:A girl drowned in River Jhelum in border town Uri on Tuesday.

Locals said hat Rubeena Bano, 18, daughter of Mohammad Anwar Shah, a resident of Dachi village of border town Uri fell in the river when she was washing her face on the river banks.

Local residents and police launched a rescue operation, however, were not able to locate her till last reports came in.

