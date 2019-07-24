Trump’s Kashmir mediation sparks row; Uproar in Parliament

New Delhi: Donald Trump’s claim that Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate on Kashmir rocked the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, members from the Congress and some other opposition parties were on their feet shouting slogans.

Later, when Zero Hour began, Congress’ Manish Tewari said the prime minister himself should clarify if Trump’s statement was serious.

Echoing him, AIADMK’s TR Baalu said Modi should personally make a statement since the issue involved him.

When Jaishankar rose to make a statement, it was drowned in protests by the entire opposition. The opposition then walked out of proceedings.

In the Rajya Sabha, too, there were heated exchanges between opposition benches and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who adjourned proceedings. The Rajya Sabha was repeatedly adjourned amid opposition uproar over Trump’s comment.

The Congress welcomed the government’s reiteration of India’s ‘no third party involvement’ stand on the Kashmir issue but asked why Modi was “mum” over Trump’s claim.

Opposition leaders met in Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber in Parliament and called for suspension of all business. They also sought an explanation from the PM in both the Houses on Trump’s statement.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said he had received notice under Rule 267, requiring suspension of business of the day, from Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma and CPI’s D Raja.

Naidu said he was not admitting the notice but considering its importance he would allow it to be raised in form of a Zero Hour mention to which the External Affairs Minister would like to respond.

But before that the country should be seen as speaking in one voice on the sensitive issue of national importance, Naidu said.

Anand Sharma said that as Parliament was in session, Prime Minister Modi should come to the House and clarify on the issue.

D Raja wanted to know if there was any change in India’s position on third party mediation on Kashmir.

“The denial given by officials of Ministry of External Affairs is not enough. The prime minister should come to the House and clarify,” he said.

When External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke, Opposition members started raising slogans.

Naidu asked members not to make a national issue into a political issue. “You have more confidence in the American President than India’s Foreign Minister?” he asked while members continued to protest.

As Naidu moved to other Zero Hour mentions, Derek O’Brien of the TMC protested vigorously, saying the Leader of the Opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad, was not given an opportunity to seek a clarification.

Naidu shot back, asking if he was questioning the chair.

As O’Brien continued to protest, Naidu ordered that nothing will go on record.

“This is not fair,” he remarked as the angry exchange continued.

He then abruptly adjourned proceedings till 1200 hours.

PTI

