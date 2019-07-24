Three suspected drug smugglers arrested in Kathua

Jammu: Three suspected drug smugglers were arrested and around 57 kg poppy was seized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police team intercepted a car at Rajbagh area in the district and seized 5 kg of the contraband, they said.

Two smugglers — Gurcharan Singh and Sunil Kumar — travelling in the car were arrested and on their information the police raided Manpreet Singh’s house in Ramnagar, they said.

The police seized 52 kg poppy from Manpreet’s residence.

A case has been registered against the three, they said.

