‘Surprised’ by India’s reaction: Imran

Washington/ Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he was “surprised” by India’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on the Kashmir issue.

“Surprised by reaction of India to Pres Trump’s offer of mediation to bring Pak & India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs,” Imran tweeted at the end of his maiden trip to the US.

“Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, officials in Islamabad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had told Donald Trump that normal ties with India would be beneficial for both the countries, asserting that a “peaceful neighbourhood” was the priority of his foreign policy.

The meeting between Khan and Trump at the White House on Monday was the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since 2015, according to the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO).

Khan underlined in his talks with Trump that “Pakistan would continue to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve longstanding disputes, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,” the FO said.

“The Prime Minister said Pakistan was convinced that normalisation of relations with India would be mutually beneficial for the two countries,” the FO said.

President Trump also “expressed his readiness to play a facilitating role in resolution of the Kashmir dispute,” the Foreign Office said.

The two leaders also reviewed progress of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. “Prime Minister Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue to support the process in good faith. He added that pursuing the process was a shared responsibility,” the FO said.

Pakistan’s delegation included Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Trump accepted Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan, the FO added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s media on Tuesday gave prominent coverage to Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir, with newspapers splashing it on the front pages.

“Trump offers mediation on Kashmir at Modi’s request” was the Dawn’s front page headline.

The Express Tribune in its report stated that Trump “offered to mediate on the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, a move that would signal a shift in long-standing US policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally”.

The News International reported that “in a pleasant departure from his past stance, US President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted him to mediate on the Kashmir issue”.

The Nation also based its main news on Kashmir mediation offer by Trump.

