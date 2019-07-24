Study of horticulture being discouraged in Kashmir, fees increased, seats slashed in MSc programme

Srinagar: The much touted “backbone of Kashmir’s economy”, horticulture, is considered not even a subject fit enough to be taught at Kashmir universities. A “meagre” number of post-graduate seats has been allotted to horticulture by the authorities at SK University of Agriculture Science and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K).

Horticulture graduates passing out from the university said they were facing a double whammy as the administration had doubled the fee for the post-graduation course from the current academic session, while the number of seats has been cut further.

The BSc Horticulture students of the 2015 batch, who have recently completed their graduation, told Kashmir Reader that out of the “meagre” 38 seats in the master’s programme, only 26 seats have been allotted for the core subjects taught in the BSc Horticulture programme.

The rest of the seats have been kept aside for “allied” programmes such as Biochemistry and Environmental Science, they said.

Adil, a BSc Horticulture graduate, questioned the purpose of offering master’s programmes which are already taught at other universities of the state at a dedicated agricultural university as SKUAST-K.

Students said that the government did not increase the seats in MSc Horticulture even after enrolment at the bachelor’s level almost doubled in 2017.

“While 76 students were enrolled in 2016, 120 students took admission the next year,” a student said.

Rather than increasing the seats in MSc Horticulture, a student said that the fee for the programme had been “doubled” from the current academic session.

“The fee for the general category has been hiked by Rs 10,000 and for self-financed seats it has gone even higher, to Rs 62,000, including hostel facility,” he said.

The aggrieved horticulture graduates rued the “pyramid” created by the SKUAST administration that has been affecting their selection in the MSc Horticulture programme.

“On the one hand they say that horticulture is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, and on the other hand they take such a meagre number of students to the master’s level,” a student said.

Even though there are such few seats in Kashmir, the horticulture graduates said there is no fun in doing a master’s outside the valley.

“Kashmir is a temperate region and the research done outside the valley is on tropical horticulture, so it is no good doing a master’s outside and then applying it back home,” a student said.

Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, Prof Nazeer Ahmad, said it was not possible to increase the seats in the MSc programme this year, as the admissions were already underway.

He said that the number of seats may be increased next year. He further said that the allied master’s programmes other than MSc Horticulture had been offered keeping in view the “departmental requirements” and to offer more choice to the graduates.

