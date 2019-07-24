‘Ready to assist’, but Kashmir a bilateral issue: US

Washington: The Trump administration launched a damage control exercise with the State Department on Tuesday saying Kashmir was a “bilateral” issue between India and Pakistan, and the US “welcomes” the two countries “sitting down” for talks.

It also said Pakistan taking “sustained and irreversible” steps against terrorism was key to a successful dialogue with India.

“While Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss, the Trump administration welcomes Pakistan and India sitting down and the United States stands ready to assist,” a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

“We believe the foundation for any successful dialogue between India and Pakistan is based on Pakistan taking sustained and irreversible steps against militants and terrorists on its territory. These actions are in line with Prime Minister (Imran) Khan’s stated commitments, and Pakistan’s international obligations,” the State Department spokesperson said.

“We will continue to support efforts that reduce tensions and create an environment conducive for dialogue. This first and foremost means tackling the menace of terrorism. As the President indicated, we stand ready to assist,” the spokesperson said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, the White House said that the US is ready to assist on the Kashmir issue.

“As the President made clear, the United States stands ready to assist if requested by both India and Pakistan,” a senior administration official told PTI.



