Power shutdown on Habak-Ganderbal line

SRINAGAR: According to Chief Engineer, EM&RE Wing, Kashmir, the power supply to areas feeding from 33 KV Habak-Ganderbal line will remain effect on 31st July and 5th August 2019 from 10 am to 4 pm.

The shutdown is carried to replace the existing 11 mtr pole with 13 mtr ST pole at Master Plan Division Rangil.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

