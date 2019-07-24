Police arrest timber smugglers in Sopore

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police in north Kashmir’s Sopore in Baramulla district arrested three timber smugglers and seized illicit timber.

A police official said that acting on information a police team headed by SDPO Rafiabad and SHO Police Station Panza under the supervision of SSP Sopore arrested three notorious timber smugglers in the forest area of Rafiabad.

They were Identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Kumar alias Sabha son of Siobhan Kumar, Mohammad Yousef Kumar son of Sonallah Kumar and Ghulam Hassan Khan son of Sayen Khan, all residents of Takiya Panzla. The trio has been shifted to Police Station Panzla where they remain in custody, the official said.

The official said that police has seized two logs of illicit timber from the spot and registered a case under FIR No. 54/2019 under relevant sections and initiated investigation into the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

