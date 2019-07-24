Pak firing at Indian posts along LoC for second day

Jammu: Pakistan Army fired at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said.

Cross-border firing continued in Poonch, Krishna Ghati, Mankote and Mendhar sectors, but there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side, Jammu-based Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Army, Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said Pakistan initiated small arms firing in violation of the ceasefire agreement in Poonch sector at around 1220 hours.

It was followed by shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati, Mankote and Mendhar sectors, he said, adding that the Indian Army was retaliating befittingly.

This is the third such violation in the past four days, during which an army soldier has been killed and a civilian injured.

On Monday, Rifleman Mohammad Arif Shafi Alam Khan Pathan was killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

A civilian was injured in Pakistani firing in Balnoi village along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

