No such request made by Modi: Jaishankar

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never made any request to US President Donald Trump to mediate on Kashmir, and reiterated that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

“I would like to categorically state that no such request has been made by the prime minister to the US President,” Jaishankar said after the Congress and other opposition parties raised the issue.

He said it has been the consistent position of India that all outstanding issues with Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally.

“Any engagement with Pakistan will require an end to cross border terrorism,” he said, adding that Shimla and Lahore accords signed between India and Pakistan provide the basis for resolution of all issues bilaterally.

Opposition parties were, however, not satisfied by the statement by the External Affairs Minister and wanted the prime minister to come to the House and clarify.

This led to heated exchanges between opposition benches and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who adjourned proceedings till 1200 hours.

Jaishankar noted that on Monday the US President had in his talks with Khan stated that he was ready to mediate on the Kashmir issue, if requested.

“No such request was made to the US President,” Jaishankar said, adding that his statement on the floor of the House should leave no confusion in the minds of countrymen.

