No extension in summer vacations in valley schools, School Edu Dept clarifies

Srinagar: Amid rumours and fake orders being circulated on social networking sites over the extension of summer vacations, the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department Wednesday ruled out any extension in the summer vacation in valley schools.

Secretary School Education Department, Sarita Chouhan told Kashmir Reader that there would be no extension in the summer vacations that ends on Wednesday.

The department had announced the summer vacation from July 15-24.

Social media was flooded with rumours and fake orders about the extension in summer vacations.

