MEA’s denial weak, won’t do: Rahul

New Delhi: The Opposition, led by the Congress, on Tuesday joined hands to demand a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Donald Trump’s stunning claim that Modi had requested him to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

If what Trump claims is true, Modi has betrayed India’s interests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said and described as “weak” the foreign ministry’s denial. He said the prime minister himself must tell the nation what transpired in his meeting with the US president.

Later, various opposition leaders addressed a press conference on the issue. CPI’s D Raja, NCP’s Majeed Menon, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, SP’s Ramgopal Yadav, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Congress’ Derek O’Brien, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the prime minister must clarify the issue on the floor of the House.

“Our foreign policy has been that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and no third party can intervene and President Trump knows it. I don’t think President Trump would tell Pakistan’s PM that India’s PM has asked the US to mediate,” Azad said.

Derek O’Brien said, “Along with all opposition parties, we, Trinamool, have a simple demand: The PM of India has to come to Parliament, make a statement, and clear the air.”

Mehbooba Mufti said Trump’s “disclosure” on third-party mediation on Kashmir was a “huge policy shift” and India and Pakistan must seize the opportunity to forge peace through dialogue.

PTI

