Man beaten to death in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A 35-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a tea stall owner and four others in the Mansarover area here, police said on Wednesday.

Virendra Pal had gone to a tea stall Tuesday night where a scuffle broke out between him and the stall owner, Station House Officer, Mansarover police station, Sunil Kumar said.

The stall owner, along with four others, thrashed pal and hit him with an iron road, he added.

Pal was rushed to SMS hospital where he succumbed to injuries Wednesday morning, Kumar said.

Two among the accused have been apprehended, police said. @PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

