Labourer found shot dead in Bijbehara

Bijbehara (Anantnag): A labourer was found shot dead in an orchard area on Tuesday afternoon in Wupzan area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

The slain man was identified as 35-year-old Nazir Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat, a resident of Manzpora village in Wupzan.

“He was a labourer by profession and had left home for work in the morning,” a senior police officer told Kashmir Reader.

He said that some villagers in the afternoon spotted the bullet-riddled body of Bhat in an apple orchard.

“The villagers called us and a team was sent to retrieve the body,” the police officer said, adding, “He had bullet marks on his chest.”

The body was handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities, he said.

“We have registered a case and investigation has been taken up in the matter,” he said.

A huge contingent of government forces reached the area and conducted searches and also questioned the locals regarding the incident.

“Details about the killing will be shared as soon as we get hold of anything concrete in this matter,” the police officer said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

