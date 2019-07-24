Kashmir delighted at Trump’s offer

Farooq Abdullah ‘congratulates’ Modi

SRINAGAR: US President Donald Trump’s remark that Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue has been widely welcomed in Kashmir, by both pro-freedom groups and pro-India political parties, even though it has outraged the national parties, BJP and Congress.

For Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, one of the three leaders of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), every effort to push India and Pakistan in the direction of dialogue is welcome for the people of Kashmir.

“Being the most affected party, people of Kashmir want an early resolution to the lingering Kashmir conflict. Been urging for dialogue at all levels. Every effort pushing Indian and Pakistan in that direction is welcome by the people of Kashmir,” Mirwaiz tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

“We congratulate Prime Minister Modi for showing courage. Our party has been a votary of dialogue; we strongly believe that only dialogue affords the way forward. The issue should not be subjected to undue politicking. It is high time for all politicians across the political spectrum of the country to appreciate the courage of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that Donald Trump’s “disclosure” on third party mediation on Kashmir was a “huge policy shift” and India and Pakistan must seize the opportunity to forge peace through dialogue.

“Despite GOI refuting the idea of third party mediation on J&K, the disclosure made by Trump marks a huge policy shift. Even though USA doesn’t hold a great record in resolving protracted conflicts, hope both countries seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue,” Mehbooba tweeted.

The Shah Faesal-led Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement said that Trump’s remarks have brought forth the stark reality that India and Pakistan have failed to resolve long-pending issues.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee expressed concern over Donald Trump’s claim. “This is very unfortunate that the US has tried to meddle in bilateral issues of India and Pakistan. More unfortunate is that even after 24 hours, the prime minister has not come out in the open, vehemently rejecting the utterances of Trump,” JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary wrote on Twitter that “there is something fundamentally wrong in the US system.”

“POTUS’ statement on Kashmir underscores the biggest problem in the US system today. With expert India and South Asia hands like Lisa Curtis in White House and State Dept, if he makes such a statement then there is something fundamentally wrong,” tweeted the BJP general secretary.

