ISRO to launch solar mission Aditya-L1 in 2020

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) now has it’s eyes on the Sun with solar mission Aditya-L1 in the pipeline. ISRO has planned to launch the mission during the first half of 2020, The Hindu reported.

“Aditya-L1 is meant to observe the Sun’s corona. It will image and study the sun from the First Lagrange point also known as L1 Lagrange point,” the newspaper reported.

L1 point is 1.5 million kilometres away from the Earth. It is a point where the gravitational forces of the Earth and the Sun cancel out allowing the spacecraft to hover.

“This will be India’s first solar probe,” it said.

