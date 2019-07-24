Governor congratulates VC SKUAST-K

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir, has congratulated Prof Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of the University, his colleagues, staff and students for securing the 13th position among the 75 state agricultural universities/Indian Council of Agricultural Research Institutes of the country.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, has brought out these rankings for the year 2018.

Conveying his greetings, Governor expressed hope that at the next annual ranking, SKUAST-K shall find its place within the top ten agricultural universities of the country.

Governor also congratulated Dr Ambreen Hamadani, Ph.D scholar in the discipline of Animal Genetics & Breeding, SKUAST-K, for securing the prestigious IIGP-2019 award and wished her success in all her future endeavours.

