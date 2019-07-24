General Ranbir Singh releases coffee table book at Leh

SRINAGAR: A Coffee Table Book showcasing the history and achievements of the ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps was released by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command at Leh on Tuesday in the presence of Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding ‘Fire and Fury’ Corps.

Aptly titled ‘Fire and Fury Corps-Saga of Valour, Fortitude and Sacrifice’, the Coffee Table Book documents the courage and bravery of the Fire & Fury Warriors and portrays the rich heritage and ethos of the Indian Army, a defence statement issued here said.

“The book, which is a repository of exemplary valour and utmost dedication to the nation, also brings to fore the numerous sagas of great courage, supreme sacrifices and other hitherto hidden facets of soldiering displayed by its men in various wars. It also covers the serenity and mysticism of Ladakh and its people, as a tribute to the symbiotic relationship shared by the Indian Army and the people of Ladakh region,” it said.

The statement further said, “The Coffee Table Book is being released in the year when the nation is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.”

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh said, “The majestic Ladakh has seen some of the fiercest battles in its hostile terrain and is also witness to the epitome of valour and sacrifices of the Indian Army.”

He conveyed his appreciation to the ‘Fire & Fury Corps’ for meticulously documenting the glorious battles fought in the region. He called upon all ranks to draw inspiration from the feats of soldiers who have served with distinction in this theatre and strive to uphold the high standards of professionalism displayed by them.

