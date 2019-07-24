Com Secy PWD inaugurates Rs 5.87 cr worth languishing projects in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: The Commissioner Secretary Public Works Department (R&B), Khursheed Ahmad Shah, in presence of the District Development Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo and Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir on Saturday inaugurated two languishing projects costing Rs.5.87 crore in Baramulla district.

These projects include the three kilometre-long Yadipora-Haiderbeig road with bridge, having an approved cost of Rs 4.00 crore, and the Wagoora-Khaitangan road with bridge, costing Rs 1.87 crore.

The Commissioner Secretary on the occasion was informed that both the projects have connected several villages with each other and will benefit the about 45,000 population of the area, including transporters. He was informed that the Yadipora-Haiderbeig road project was withheld as only Rs.2.52 crore were earlier released for it, so the project was later put under the languishing project programme. The second project, the Wagoora-Khaitangan road, also came under the same languishing programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary reiterated the commitment of the Governor-led administration for providing every possible facility to the people. He said that as a part of it, both the projects were completed and thrown open for the public. He said that by completion of the Wagoora-Khaitangan road, a number of villages have been connected with each other, while the people travelling from Baramulla to Babareshi will feel better now and their journey will be easier.

