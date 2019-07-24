CEO Budgam on leave, employees suffer in absence of in-charge: JKTF

SRINAGAR: Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) Budgam has expressed concern over the fact that despite ten days since the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Budgam left for holy pilgrimage of Hajj, the authorities are yet to decide who shall take over the charge of drawing and disbursing in her absence.

“As a result, the files for Grade-2 orders, GP Fund cases and other financial issues are piling up with no respite in sight for the time being,” JKTF Budgam spokesperson Muzamil Khan said in a statement.

He said the month too is in its slog week hence the apprehensions of the employees that no salary shall be drawn is brewing up.

“The sufferings are gaining impetus with each passing day. District president JKTF Budgam Muhammad Maqbool Beigh and other senior leaders are fearful about the fate of all the administration matters in general and financial in particular,” he said.

JKTF has appealed the concerned authorities to “do the needful at the earliest so that the problem that presently seems snowballing, could be relented and mitigated comprehensively”.

“The state president JKTF Muhammad Akbar Khan, provincial president Muhammad Afzal Bhat and other leaders at apex are implored to use their good offices and get the matter resolved,” the spokesperson said.

