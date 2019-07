Srinagar: Body of an 18-year-old girl was retrieved from river Jhelum in Dachi village of north Kashmir’s Uri Wednesday morning.

Reports said that locals with the help of Police retrieved the body after hours long operation.

Rubeena Bano daughter of Mohammad Anwar Shah, a resident of Dachi village slipped and drowned in Jhelum river on Tuesday.

