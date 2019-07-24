Armed Police our backbone: DGP

SRINAGAR: DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said Armed Police is the backbone of J&K Police with having highest number of personnel on its roll who are doing their duties at multiple places and are entrusted with multiple tasks.

Director General of Police on Tuesday visited Armed Police Headquarters (APHQ), Karan Nagar, Srinagar. He was received by the ADGP (Armed) J&K SJM Gillani and other officers of the Armed Police Headquarters.

On his arrival, DGP was given a ceremonial guard of honour. Thereafter he chaired a meeting which was attended by senior police officers and reviewed the functioning of the Armed Police wing.

The meeting which was attended by ADGP CID, J&K Dr B Srinivas, ADGP (Armed) SJM Gillani, ADGP Law & Order/Security Munir Ahmad Khan, IGP Armed Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGP (Pers) PHQ JP Singh and IGP Kashmir SP Pani, a police statement issued here said.

DGP in his address complimented Armed Police for handling law & order, security and other multifarious jobs in the State and currently having huge deployment in Shri Amarnath Yatra including the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs). He also praised the role of Armed Police in counter insurgency grid.

While complementing the role of MRTs in rescuing hundreds of the yatries, DGP said Governor S P Malik and his advisors have hailed the role of these MRTs. Their role has been highlighted by the national media and yatris, he added.

Dilbagh Singh also expressed satisfaction for safe and smooth conduct of yatra from both sides for which Armed Police is deployed alongwith district police of south and central Kashmir. He underlined the Armed Police for making significant contribution during the Panchayat, Urban Local Bodies and Parliamentary elections.

DGP advised the officers to focus on skill development of the police personnel to further improve their efficiency. He impressed upon regular welfare measures for the officers/jawans.

While congratulating the Armed Police personnel SgCt. Nazir Ahmad and SgCt. Falil Singh for scaling the Mount Everest and other personnel who have brought laurels to the police by winning medals, DGP said more and more attention must be given to the central sports teams.

ADGP (Armed) SJM Gillani briefed DGP regarding functioning and deployment of different battalions of Armed Police. He projected the requirements and plans with regard to the armed battalions to which the DGP said that they would be sympathetically looked into.

Gillani said the training, welfare and equipment needs of the force will be taken care of. He also put forth certain requirements with regard to the body gears of the law and order personnel for their day to day duties.

