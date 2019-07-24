Anti-PHE protests erupt in Soibug Budgam

Scores of residents of Soibug locality in central Kashmir’s Budgam district Wednesday morning held a massive protest demonstration against the Public Health Engineering Department.

Reports said that the villagers assembled on Narbal-Budgam road today morning and staged protests against the PHE department for failing to provide portable drinking water to the residents.

Chanting slogans against PHE department, the residents accused the department of neglecting the people of the area.

“In the scorching heat of July we are craving for a drop of water and authorities never pay any attention towards our problems,” the protestors said.

