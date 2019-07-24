Advisor Sharma calls for joint efforts to tackle drug abuse

SRINAGAR: Asking officers to take effective measures to check substance abuse among youth, Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma on Monday said that the menace of drug abuse is the emerging threat in our state and country as a whole which, if left unchecked, will consume the future of our youth.

The Advisor was speaking at a meeting convened to discuss the steps being taken to address the grave concern of the drug menace in society.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atul Dullo, IGP Crime Mukesh Singh, Medical Superintendent, Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Dr Arshad and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

“The need of the hour calls for effective implementation of drug policy against the menace, focusing mainly on three components: policing, de-addiction and prevention. The situation should be immediately tackled with a strong response before it goes out of hand,” he said and called for a coordinated effort between various stakeholders especially the law enforcement agencies. The Advisor stressed on a two-pronged strategy to deal with the drug menace – counselling of youngsters and result-oriented action against drug peddlers and other people associated with the menace.

Highlighting the role of community leaders and parents, Sharma said that every issue has to be addressed with all seriousness jointly by various stakeholders, including the government as well. “But the greater responsibility lies on the shoulders of schools, parents and the community leaders, so that the growth of the evil is nipped in the bud,” he said. The Advisor also asked for creating awareness programmes for highlighting the health hazards of substance abuse and the drug menace.

He said various government departments should undertake a sustained campaign which would educate and inform the people about the ill-effects of drugs on society and about the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

During the meeting, the officers informed those assembled about the various initiatives taken by the respective departments to curb the menace of drugs.

Later, the Advisor met several deputations from different areas of the state who raised issues related to their respective areas.

Former legislators Ranbir Singh Pathania, Yashpal Kundal and Khem Lata Wakhloo called on the Advisor and raised issues of their respective constituencies. Ranbir Singh Pathania raised issues related to the R&B sector, which includes several roads under the Central Road Fund that would provide much-needed connectivity to different areas of Ramnagar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

