2-day workshop on disaster management concludes at Womens College 128 girl volunteers participated

SRINAGAR: Two-day training workshop for girl student volunteers organised by Civil Defence Srinagar in colloboration with JTFRP (Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project) funded by World Bank concluded at Womens Degree College, MA road Srinagar on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised with an objective of imparting training to 128 girl student volunteers of Womens College in the areas of relief and rescue efforts in case of natural disasters like earthquakes and floods, an official statement issued here said.

The trained instructors from the Civil Defence imparted training to the volunteers on first aid, rescue efforts which included traning on CPR (cardiac pulmonary resuciation) knots, hitches,loops during rescue operations aswell as on fire extingushing methods in case of accidental fires.

Nighat Aman, Deputy Controller, Civil Defence Srinagar in her inaugural address stressed on the need for colloborative efforts in order to face the challenge of natural disasters. She gave details of the activites conducted by the civil defence like organisation of road safety week in April, 2019, relief and rescue activities and snow clearance during winter season, plantation drives and medical camps in different areas of the Srinagar city.

Jehangir Hashmi, Additional CEO, JKERA congratulated Civil Defence, Srinagar for organising the 2-day training programme and said, “Holding of such programmes in the State is vital to improve the level of preparedeness to meet the challenge of natural disasters in J&K which is very vulnerable to natural disasters.”

He also highlighted the significance of the traditional architecture of Kashmir like Daji Diwari in prevention of loss of lives during natural calamaties like earthquakes.

The training programme was conducted as part of Strengthening of Disaster Management capacity of the World Bank funded JTFRP (Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project) .Under the component, Rs 20 crore have been kept for providing of trainings/equipments to the first responders i.e. volunteers at community level who can play a crucial role in rescue and relief efforts immediately after the occurance of natural disasters.

Dr Yasmin Ashai, Principal Womens College thanked Civil Defence and JTFRP for organising the workshop for girl students of the college. The training programme was attended by Sajad Wani, Technical Officer to CEO, ERA, Fouzia HOD, Department of Geography, Womens College and other staff members of the Civil Defence, JKERA/JTFRP and Womens College MA road Srinagar.

