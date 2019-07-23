Yatri dies of cardiac arrest near Amarnath cave

Srinagar: A 49-year-old yatri from Madhya Pradesh (MP) died due to cardiac arrest near cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir.

The deceased was identified as Narayan Sanvar, son of Ram Lal Sanvar, resident of MP suffered a massive cardiac arrest near the cave shrine.

He was immediately rushed to nearby medical camp where he was declared brought dead.

With this a total of 20 pilgrims besides two sevadars and as many security force personnel deployed on yatra duty en-route the cave, have died so far, since the commencement of the annual pilgrimage to holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from July 1.

