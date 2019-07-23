Would love to be a mediator on Kashmir, Trump tells Imran Khan

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House in Washington DC.

India in the past has categorically denied third-party mediation on the Kashmir dispute with Pakistan.

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Prime Minister Imran Khan. “If I can do anything to help, let me know,” he said.

“Indian PM Narendra Modi has also asked me to help with disputed Kashmir region… would love to be a mediator,” Reuters quoted Trump as saying.

President Trump said the US was willing to invest in Pakistan and sees prospects of a great trade relationship between the two countries. He also said that Washington is working with Islamabad to find a way out of the war in Afghanistan.

Trump held out the possibility of restoring US aid to Pakistan, depending upon what is worked out, and offered assistance to Islamabad in trying to ease strained ties with India.

“I don’t think Pakistan respected the United States in the past,” Trump said, but “they are helping us a lot now,” AFP quoted Trump as saying.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan is here to showcase his vision of a “Naya Pakistan” and to start a new era of bilateral relations. We have come with a narrative of peace and prosperity in the region,” Pakistan foreign minister Qureshi said in a tweet.

—Agencies

