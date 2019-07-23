Wherever I dig, I find corruption: Malik on his ‘remark made in anger’

‘Kill corrupt politicians’

Srinagar: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday expressed regret over his remark that militants should stop killing innocent people and instead target the corrupt, saying it was made in a “fit of anger and frustration”.

Malik said he should not have made the comment as the constitutional head of the state but it did reflect his feelings and he will say the same thing when he is not governor.

“It was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption here. Wherever I dig, I find their corruption. I should not have made such comments as I am the constitutional head but what I said is my feeling on the issue. Once I am not the governor, I will still say the same thing. I am ready to face the consequences for it,” Malik told television channels.

On Sunday, Malik stoked controversy during his address at a function in Kargil in Ladakh region.

“These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officers) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?” Malik had said.

Reacting to Omar Abdullah’s criticism, Malik said the former chief minister is behaving like a political juvenile who tweets on everything.

“Ask the people about my reputation and his reputation as well. I am here because of my reputation in Delhi and you are, where you are right now, because of your reputation,” he said.

Malik said he neither had the name of his father or grandfather to fall back on nor the wealth.

“I have come here from a one-and-half room house and I guarantee you that I will leave after exposing their corruption,” he added.

PTI

