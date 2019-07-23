Two injured in stray dog attack in Poonch

Poonch: Two persons were injured after attacked by stray dogs in Surankote area of Poonch district on Tuesday.

Reports reaching GNS said that two persons namely Mushtaq Ahmad (35) son of Mohd Iqbal and Moueen Khan (23) son of Liyaqat Ahmad both residents of Smote village of Surankote were attacked by the street dogs and suffered injuries. Both the injured were taken to the Sub district Hospital Surankote.

When contacted Chief Medical officer (CMO) Poonch DR. Mumtaz Bhatti told GNS that there is shortage of Anti Rabies vaccine throughout the state. He further said that past six month we have not received any Anti Rabbies vaccine in the health facility.

Meanwhile the people including the attendants of the injured protested against the hospital authorities for non availability of Anti Rabies vaccine in health facility.

