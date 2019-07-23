Statement irresponsible: Congress

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Monday termed as “irresponsible” the statement of Governor Satya Pal Malik that militants should stop killing innocent people and instead target the corrupt.

The Congress party, however, fully supports any drive to fight corruption in the state, but there should not be a selective approach in the fight, the state unit of the Congress said.

J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said his party had taken strong exception to the statement of Malik, who being head of the state and custodian of the Constitution was not expected to make such “irresponsible” remarks.

“It is very unfortunate on the part of Governor who is entrusted to ensure rule of law,” Sharma said in a statement here.

He said the party fully supports any drive against corruption in the state and those involved have to be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

“However, there should not be any selective approach in this regard,” he said.

—PTI

