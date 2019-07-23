Reliance Jio services down in Budgam parts, infuriates subscribers

Srinagar: Reliance Jio, a private mobile operator, is giving a tough time to its subscribers in several parts of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A local resident of the district said that for the last few days, the network in many villages is either very weak or has totally vanished.

The people have accused the telecom company of cheating customers after they paid for different packs on monthly bills in advance

An official of Jio said that he has taken up the issue with the higher officials and assured that the issue would be fixed soon.

Mudasir Nazir, another official said that there is some technical issue in Khag area of the district. “Our 6 towers are affected, it will take some time to get the services restored.”

