Pak’s references to Kashmir at NAM meet ‘self-serving’: India

United Nations: India strongly rejected Pakistan’s references to Kashmir during the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Meeting in Venezuela, saying the global forum can never be a platform for a “self-serving narrative” that aims to undermine the territorial integrity of one nation by another.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, said in his address to the meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, that individual members need to ponder before “turning upon” fellow members by raising issues, in global fora, which are not on the agenda, are not part of the discussions of the outcome document in any manner, find no resonance in the wider membership, and which contravene NAM traditions.

“Regrettably, one delegation attempted this yesterday. That no other member is responsive to such a self-serving narrative is a telling rejoinder that NAM never was and never can be a platform for pursuits aimed at undermining the territorial integrity of a State by another State,” he said.

Pakistan’s Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas, in her statement at the ministerial meeting, raked up the issue of Kashmir and made references to the recent UN Human Rights report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his statement, Akbaruddin said that while terrorists continue to “operate with great impunity and greater inhumanity,” the international community’s actions to combat the scourge have fallen short.

“Terrorism not only kills our citizens, but also seeks to disrupt societies by undermining our ability to attain our development goals. Unfortunately, all our talk about combating the scourge of terrorism has not been matched by actions,” he said.

“We, as NAM countries, need to take the lead as it is our citizens that stand to lose the most from the lack of coordinated and coherent responses,” he said.

Alluding to the words of Swami Vivekananda, Akbaruddin warned that failure to “catch the wind” will leave everyone behind once again.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

