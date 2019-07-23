NIA raids residence, office of Kashmiri businessman

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday carried out raids at the office and residence of a businessman engaged in cross-LoC trade.

Reports said that slueths of the agency raided the office of businessman Ghulam Ahmad Wani at Parimpora Fruit Mandi in Srinagar and his residence at Achgoza Keller in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The NIA has carried raids in parts of Kashmir in connection with funding case registered by the probe agency in 2017.

So far many hurriyat conference leaders besides some businessmen have been arrested by the agency and most of whom are lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

