Every effort pushing India, Pakistan for dialogue on Kashmir is welcome, Mirwaiz reacts to Trump’s mediation offer

Srinagar: A day after President of The United States Donald Trump said that he is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, Hurriyat Conference(M) chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday welcomed the statement.

Mirwaiz said that being the most affected party, the people of Kashmir want an early resolution to the lingering Kashmir conflict.

He said that he has been urging for dialogue at all levels and that every effort that pushes India and Pakistan in that direction is welcome by the people of J&K.

“Being the most affected party people of #Kashmir want an early resolution to the lingering Kashmir conflict. Been urging for dialogue at all levels.Every effort, pushing India and Pakistan in that direction @POTUS is welcome by the people of J&K (SIC),” Mirwaiz tweeted.

