J&K police arrest three Hizb militants in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police Tuesday claimed to have arrested three newly recruited militants who were involved in killing of a Special Police Officer (SPO) at Chanpora in city outskirts and various grenade throwing incidents in the capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal said that the J&K police, after a series of human and technical investigative techniques, arrested the three militants in Srinagar city.

The arrested trio has been identified as Asif Iqbal Dar, Shahid Hassan Dar, both residents of Soura and Rasheed Lateef Mir, a resident of Barzulla in Srinagar.

The SSP said that the trio was affiliated with proscribed outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and was wanted by law for complicity in a series of crimes.

The top city cop said that the trio had a history of crimes and was involved in planning and executing several militant crimes in J&K along with their militant associates. During the investigation, the top cop said, it was learned that Junaid Shehrai, commander of proscribed militant outfit Hizb was part of the group. “They were involved in attacks on SPO Romaan at Chanapora on March 27 this year.” Romaan was injured in the attack.

The police also claimed to have recovered one grenade, 15 AK 47 bullets, 2 Pistol bullets, and one flag.

The SSP said that FIR’s U/Secs of RPC, Arms Act, UA(P) were lodged at respective Police stations. Further investigation is in progress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

