Imran Khan ‘surprised’ over India’s reaction to Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir

Srinagar: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he was surprised by the reaction of India to US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation to bring his country and India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict.

Trump in a joint presser with Khan expressed willingness to mediate between India and Pakistan for resolution of Kashmir issue.

The US president said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also asked him to mediate between the two countries for the resolution of the dispute.

3. Surprised by reaction of India to Pres Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pak & India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs. Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2019

However, New Delhi late last night denied that Modi had asked what Trump claimed.

Taking to social networking site Twitter, Khan said that the Kashmir issue has held subcontinent hostage for 70 years. “Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution.”

Khan also thanked President Trump for his warm and gracious hospitality, his understanding of Pakistan’s point of view and his “wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease”.

He said that he appreciates the President taking out time to show the delegation the historic White House private quarters.

“I want to assure President Trump Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process. The world owes it to the long-suffering Afghan people to bring about peace after four decades of conflict.”

